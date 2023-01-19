ADVERTISEMENT

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Where To Watch Al-Nassr vs PSG Live Streaming

Al-Nassr vs PSG Match: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face-off today at the King Fahd International Stadium

Saima Andrabi
Published
Football
1 min read
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Where To Watch Al-Nassr vs PSG Live Streaming
i

Al-Nassr vs Paris-Saint-Germain (Ronaldo vs Messi) Match Live Streaming: All the football fans who have been waiting to witness a face-off between the world famous champions Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo must know that both these amazing players will lock horns today on Thursday 19 January 2023 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a friendly match.

Cristiano Ronaldo will play from the Al Nassr team while as Lionel Messi has joined the Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) team. This game will be the Ronaldo's first match with his new club after his exit from Manchester United. There are chances that this will be the final face-off between the Ronaldo and Messi on the pitch.

Also Read

Ind vs NZ Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast of 1st ODI

Ind vs NZ Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast of 1st ODI
ADVERTISEMENT

Al-Nassr (Ronaldo) vs PSG (Messi) Football Match: Date and Venue

The PSG vs Saudi Al Nassr football match will be played on Thursday, 19 January 2023 at the King Fahd International Stadium, Saudi Arabia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paris-Saint-Germain vs Saudi Al Nassr Match Time

The Al-Nassr (Ronaldo) vs PSG (Messi) football match will start at 8 pm (local time) and 10:30 pm (IST).

Also Read

No, Messi Isn't Going to be Featured on Argentina’s 1000 Pesos Banknote

No, Messi Isn't Going to be Featured on Argentina’s 1000 Pesos Banknote
ADVERTISEMENT

Paris-Saint-Germain vs Saudi Al Nassr Match Today: Live Streaming 

The live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs PSG football match will not be available on any of the Indian OTT platforms. However, Indian fans can witness the live streaming of PSG vs Al Nassr match on the Paris Saint-Germain's official YouTube channel.

Also Read

No, Cristiano Ronaldo Hasn't Scored His First Goal for Al-Nassr FC Yet

No, Cristiano Ronaldo Hasn't Scored His First Goal for Al-Nassr FC Yet
ADVERTISEMENT

Paris-Saint-Germain vs Saudi Al Nassr Match: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the Paris-Saint-Germain vs Saudi Al Nassr match can be enjoyed by fans on the BeIN Sport's USA.

Also Read

Roberto Martinez Appointed as Portugal’s National Football Team Coach

Roberto Martinez Appointed as Portugal’s National Football Team Coach

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and football

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×