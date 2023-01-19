Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Where To Watch Al-Nassr vs PSG Live Streaming
Al-Nassr vs PSG Match: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face-off today at the King Fahd International Stadium
Al-Nassr vs Paris-Saint-Germain (Ronaldo vs Messi) Match Live Streaming: All the football fans who have been waiting to witness a face-off between the world famous champions Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo must know that both these amazing players will lock horns today on Thursday 19 January 2023 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a friendly match.
Cristiano Ronaldo will play from the Al Nassr team while as Lionel Messi has joined the Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) team. This game will be the Ronaldo's first match with his new club after his exit from Manchester United. There are chances that this will be the final face-off between the Ronaldo and Messi on the pitch.
Al-Nassr (Ronaldo) vs PSG (Messi) Football Match: Date and Venue
The PSG vs Saudi Al Nassr football match will be played on Thursday, 19 January 2023 at the King Fahd International Stadium, Saudi Arabia.
Paris-Saint-Germain vs Saudi Al Nassr Match Time
The Al-Nassr (Ronaldo) vs PSG (Messi) football match will start at 8 pm (local time) and 10:30 pm (IST).
Paris-Saint-Germain vs Saudi Al Nassr Match Today: Live Streaming
The live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs PSG football match will not be available on any of the Indian OTT platforms. However, Indian fans can witness the live streaming of PSG vs Al Nassr match on the Paris Saint-Germain's official YouTube channel.
Paris-Saint-Germain vs Saudi Al Nassr Match: Live Telecast
The live telecast of the Paris-Saint-Germain vs Saudi Al Nassr match can be enjoyed by fans on the BeIN Sport's USA.
