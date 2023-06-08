Lionel Messi to MLS: Not the Fantasy Ending, but Here’s How the Move Makes Sense

On 18 December 2022, amidst the grandeur of the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, the stage was set for Lionel Messi to conquer the world. And, the Argentine maestro didn’t disappoint. It was as if the universe conspired to deliver the perfect climax to Messi’s illustrious career, for he emerged at the altar, crowned as the world’s best after what was a gruelling, dramatic and intense FIFA World Cup final against France.
The World Cup, the ultimate accolade coveted by every player, found its rightful place in the hands of the Argentine virtuoso. At that moment, the collective hearts of football fans around the world swelled with joy and admiration, for the script had unfolded with an unmatched splendour.
While the seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or trophy had already elevated himself in the pantheon of greats, there still seemed a missing piece in his puzzle.
Forced to bid farewell to Barcelona in 2021 due to La Liga’s stringent salary cap rule, Messi’s departure left a lingering sense of unfinished business. And as the 2022-23 season unfolded, there emerged a slender possibility that the PSG superstar might return to the Catalan club.
Barcelona, realizing the gravity of the situation, embarked on a mission to bring their prodigal son back to his rightful place. It seemed that Messi, too, longed for a reunion with the club that had been an inseparable part of his storied career, for he rejected a lucrative offer from a Saudi Arabian club, where he could have followed in the footsteps of his old contemporary, Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Catalans, though, feverishly pursued his return, driven by their own desperation to reclaim his extraordinary talents. Yet, despite their fervent efforts, the deal eventually fell through, leading Messi to find a new home in Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami.
Why the Dream Reunion With Barcelona Did Not Happen
The stumbling block for Barcelona lay in their inability to provide Messi with guarantees of his registration with the club for the current season. This ongoing predicament has haunted Barcelona for a few seasons now, leaving them without a viable solution.
While La Liga recently approved Barcelona’s viability plan for the upcoming season, it came with certain conditions, and the Spanish champions still found themselves above the salary limit set by the league.
To gradually reduce this limit, La Liga has imposed restrictions, allowing Barcelona to allocate only 40 per cent of funds raised through sales and loans toward new signings. For instance, if Barcelona sells a player which results in a €100 million salary reduction, they would be permitted to register a player with a €40 million salary.
In their pursuit of signing Messi, Barcelona faced the daunting task of creating additional financial capacity, all within a tight timeframe. With Messi already verbally agreeing to a salary of approximately €25 million (£21 million) per year, Barcelona needed to free up around £70 million in salaries to accommodate his registration.
The magnitude of this challenge, coupled with Messi’s desire for a swift decision about his future, was influenced by his bitter previous experience with the Blaugranes. The scars from that 2021 ordeal had, perhaps, diminished his trust in the club, as he told SPORT in an interview: “I'm sure that there are people in the club who do not want me to return to Barca, considering it negative for the club.”
A Move to MLS Might Not Sound Too Lucrative, but Here’s Why It Actually Is!
The icon will now be seen waving his wand of magic in the MLS, following in the footsteps of other greats like Pele and David Beckham in moving to the United States of America at the twilight of a delightful career.
Messi’s move comes with a monster payday, though. Reports state that Inter Miami’s offer to sign Messi this summer would likely be sweetened by Apple, who signed a ten-year $2.5 billion broadcast deal with the league last year. Barring that, the league itself could offer team ownership incentives, as it did with David Beckham in 2007.
If that’s not lucrative enough, Messi is being offered a profit-sharing agreement with the sportswear giant Adidas, which would involve the player receiving a cut of any increase in Adidas’ profits resulting from his involvement in MLS. Messi himself has a long-standing relationship with the brand, which started way back in 2006.
Can USA Help Out Argentina?
There is yet another school of thought. Messi’s decision to join Inter Miami might revolve around his strategic preparation for the upcoming major international tournaments hosted in the United States. USA will host the next edition of Copa America, and co-host the next World Cup, which presents an exciting opportunity for Messi to utilise his time at Inter Miami as a stepping stone towards these tournaments.
Even though the competitive level in MLS is considered to be significantly lower than that of the European leagues, it would offer Messi an opportunity to alleviate some of the intense scrutiny and expectations that come with playing at the highest level. Albeit he has dealt with immense pressure his entire playing career, being in a less demanding environment at dusk can prove to be a physical, and mental, boon.
In addition to the professional opportunities presented by MLS, another compelling factor that likely influenced Messi’s decision is his affinity for the vibrant Miami lifestyle. The Argentine legend also owns a vacation home in South Florida, one that he visits frequently, and on several occasions, he has claimed the idea of playing in the United States and experiencing the Miami lifestyle with his family is appealing. Albeit the offer from Saudi Arabia was astronomical, it mightn’t have had the same lure from the lifestyle perspective.
But Beyond All Justification, the Icon Is Going Out With a Whimper, Not With a Bang
While Messi’s potential move to Inter Miami presents exciting prospects, it is essential to acknowledge the current challenges and uncertainties surrounding the club. Inter Miami currently find themselves at the bottom of the Eastern Conference in MLS and recently dismissed their manager, Phil Neville.
Additionally, the club still lacks a permanent home in Miami and plays its home matches at a temporary stadium in Fort Lauderdale, with a limited capacity of 18,000. They also faced disciplinary action from MLS in 2021 due to violations of the league’s roster rules. These factors contribute to a sense of instability and uncertainty surrounding the team’s current situation, and don’t take away the fact that Messi’s club career will end in a whimper and not with a bang.
Perhaps, had his new home been among the title contenders, the move would have made considerably more sense. Unfortunately, though, one of sport’s greatest athletes and entertainers might not have a glitzy end to a glamorous club career.
