Lionel Messi to MLS: Not the Fantasy Ending, but Here’s How the Move Makes Sense

On 18 December 2022, amidst the grandeur of the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, the stage was set for Lionel Messi to conquer the world. And, the Argentine maestro didn’t disappoint. It was as if the universe conspired to deliver the perfect climax to Messi’s illustrious career, for he emerged at the altar, crowned as the world’s best after what was a gruelling, dramatic and intense FIFA World Cup final against France.

The World Cup, the ultimate accolade coveted by every player, found its rightful place in the hands of the Argentine virtuoso. At that moment, the collective hearts of football fans around the world swelled with joy and admiration, for the script had unfolded with an unmatched splendour.

While the seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or trophy had already elevated himself in the pantheon of greats, there still seemed a missing piece in his puzzle.