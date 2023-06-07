Barcelona Reunion Off, Lionel Messi To Join MLS Club Inter Miami: Report

Football superstar Lionel Messi will be joining Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami after his departure from the French champions, Paris Saint Germain, as reports reports by BBC and Fabrizio Romano. The FIFA World Cup-winning Argentine icon reportedly had a staggering offer of $1 billion from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, but he has decided to snub the approach.

Messi’s remuneration at Inter Miami will be extending beyond footballing performance, as according to various sources, his contract will incorporate collaborative deals with Adidas and Apple. Barring that, Messi also owns a house in Miami, which has been rented out.