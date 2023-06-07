Barcelona Reunion Off, Lionel Messi To Join MLS Club Inter Miami: Report

Football superstar Lionel Messi will be joining Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami after his departure from the French champions, Paris Saint Germain, as reports reports by BBC and Fabrizio Romano. The FIFA World Cup-winning Argentine icon reportedly had a staggering offer of $1 billion from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, but he has decided to snub the approach.
Messi’s remuneration at Inter Miami will be extending beyond footballing performance, as according to various sources, his contract will incorporate collaborative deals with Adidas and Apple. Barring that, Messi also owns a house in Miami, which has been rented out.
Messi’s two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain will come to an end this summer, and both the parties decided not to extend it for a third year, with the player's relationship with the fans being strained over the recent weeks.
During his stay, the club won two Ligue 1 titles, but the elusive UEFA Champions League title did not arrive. He scored 32 goals in 75 games for the club in the last 2 years.
He was expected to join his former club, FC Barcelona, following the conclusion of his PSG contract. His father and agent, Jorge Messi even met the Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, very recently.
Financial Constraints Scupper Dream Barcelona Reunion
Yet, given the Catalan club's current troubles with finances and La Liga's strict guidelines, the dream reunion could not materialise. Messi was a part of Barca for record 21 years, before leaving in 2021 owing to the club’s financial constraints.
He has a record 672 goals to his name with Barcelona and has won them 10 La Liga titles and 4 Champions League honours. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner recently won the World Cup, leading Argentina to their third World Cup title in December 2022.
Meanwhile, Inter Miami is co-owned by former English footballing icon, David Beckham. They are currently placed last in the Eastern Conference of MLS, and will be hoping for a major turnaround post Messi's arrival in the United States of America.
