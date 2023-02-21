Laureus Awards: Lionel Messi, Rafael Nadal and Max Verstappen Among Nominees

The Formula 1 world champion and current Laureus World Sportsman of the Year, Max Verstappen said: "It's an honour to be nominated for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award. Winning last year was an incredible moment for me: it is such a prestigious accolade, and it means even more when you're up against the world's best athletes. To be shortlisted again is an achievement in itself, so thank you to my team Oracle Red Bull Racing for the support throughout our Championship winning year, and thank you to the world's media for nominating me."

Six Nominees have been selected across seven nominated Laureus categories, with six inspirational programmes also shortlisted for the Laureus Sport for Good Award.

More than 1,400 members of the Laureus Global Media Nominations Panel decided on all but one category; the shortlist for the Laureus World Sportsperson with a Disability Award was chosen by a specialist panel from the International Paralympic Committee.