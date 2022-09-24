Watch: Roger, Mirka, His Kids, Nadal Can't Hold Back Tears as Federer Retires

Tennis legend, and one of the most loved sportspersons of his generation, Roger Federer played his last competitive match late on Friday night at the O2 arena before bidding farewell to a glorious career in front of his contemporaries, his family and his fans.

Tears rolled down the eyes of the 20-time Grand Slam champion, "We'll get through this somehow," he said after playing the doubles match for Team Europe with Rafael Nadal.

"It's been a wonderful day. I said to the guys, I’m happy, not sad. It feels like a celebration to me. It was exactly as I hoped for.

"It feels great to be here. I enjoyed tying my shoelaces once more, everything was the last time.

"I didn't feel the stress so much even though I thought maybe something was going to go, like a calf, but the match was great.

"Playing with Rafa and having all the greats here, all the legends, thank you."