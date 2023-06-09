Intercontinental Cup 2023: All You Need To Know, as India Eye Major Targets

The Intercontinental Cup 2023 will kick-start at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneshwar today, 9 June, in what happens to be the first of the many competitions India will be playing in the upcoming months.

The Intercontinental Cup is a four-nation tournament organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), and this edition will mark the third instalment of the competition. India will be joined by Lebanon and Mongolia from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and Vanuatu from Oceania Football Confederation (OFC). The previous edition was held in 2019 and was won by North Korea.