Intercontinental Cup 2023 Live: When & Where to Watch India vs Mongolia Match

The Indian senior national men’s football team is all set to face the football team of Mongolia on the opening day of the Intercontinental Cup today, 8 June 2023. This will be an attempt to restart their quest to get the crown in the Intercontinental Cup. The International Cup will be held at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.

This is an invitational tournament hosted by India and its first edition was played in 2018 in Mumbai. It is an opportunity for the national side to test its capabilities ahead of the continental and world competitions. India won the inaugural edition but lost the crown in the next edition to DPR Korea in 2019.

The tournament resumes after a three-year break due to the pandemic and it will be an important event for the senior Indian team before their Asian Cup challenge in January.