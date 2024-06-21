Igor Stimac vs AIFF: Sacked India Coach Lays Bare Long List of Allegations

Following his expulsion from the position of the Indian men’s football team’s head coach, Igor Stimac organised a press conference on Friday (21 June), where he laid bare a prolonged list of allegations against the nation’s football governing body – All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Stimac, who was appointed as the Indian head coach on 15 May 2019, led India to four trophies during his tenure – the SAFF Championship in 2021 and 2023, the Tri-Nation Series in 2023 and the Intercontinental Cup in the same year.