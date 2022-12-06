FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil Waltz Their Way Into QF by Beating South Korea 4-1
FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil will be up against Croatia in the quarter-finals.
A fabulous show of football by Brazil sent South Korea packing in their FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 match at the 974 Stadium in Doha on Monday, 5 December.
The South Koreans were completely outplayed by the Brazilian side in the first half as the South Americans scored 4 goals in a span of just 29 minutes.
The Asian side could salvage its reputation in the second half, but just, with the help of a 76th minute stunned. The match ended 4-1 with Brazil set to take on Croatia in a quarter-final clash.
The Selecao began the assault on their Asian rivals when Vinicius Junior, assisted by Neymar Jr, netted home in the seventh minute courtesy of a sublime right-footed attempt.
As a sea of yellow cheered their side incessantly in the 40,000-capacity stadium made with shipping containers, Brazil scored the second goal with the help of a penalty taken by Neymar Jr in the 13th minute.
Brazil's third goal came in the 29th minute when Richarlison shot from the centre of the box to make it 3-0. The Tottenham Hotspur striker was assisted by his fellow Premier League campaigner, Chelsea's Thiago Silva.
Lucas Paqueta, assisted by Vinicius Junior, made no mistake in the 36th minute to make it 4-0 for the South American side. The West Ham United midfielder could have easily increased his tally later on, but it was not to be.
The second half way South Korea reducing the deficit when Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors' Paik Seung-ho struck a delightful shot in the 76th minute.
End of the Road for Asia in Qatar
Several South Korean fans, who had a lot of optimism before the match, left the stadium in tears as their team became the last Asian side to exit from the tournament.
Earlier, another Asian to make it to the round of 16, Japan saw their campaign coming to an end when they suffered a defeat in penalties against Croatia.
(With inputs from IANS).
