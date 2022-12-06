FIFA World Cup 2022: Dominik Livakovic’s Penalty Heroics Help Croatia Beat Japan

Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was the hero, saving three penalties in the shootout, as Croatia edged past Japan after a 1-1 draw to reach the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-finals.

The Russia 2018 runners-up held their nerve and won the penalty shootout 3-1 as Livakovic kept out the first two efforts before stopping Maya Yoshida's kick, then Mario Pasalic converted the vital effort to take his side through.