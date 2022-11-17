FIFA World Cup 2022: Cafu Predicts Brazil To Win Cup, Qatar To Qualify for QFs

Cafu expects an all-South American clash in the semi-finals between Brazil and Argentina, and is also backing France to beat Portugal in the last four.



"Argentina versus Brazil is not an easy match because they are two great powers of world football, who individually have the best players in the world. France versus Portugal will also be a very difficult match, but I expect France to make the final. They have important players like Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe."



Cafu is then expecting a repeat of the 1998 FIFA World Cup - but with a different result. Twenty-four years ago, it was France who tasted victory on home soil with a 3-0 success over Brazil in Paris.



"This would be the ultimate final, and should Brazil win it, this would make them a mega champion," he said. "Brazil needs another title because it has been 20 years since the last one. Defeating a great rival like France to achieve it would be fantastic."