WWC: Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina Becomes First Player To Wear Hijab at World Cup

Moroccan defender Nouhaila Benzina etched her name on books of football history on Sunday, 30 July, as she became the first player to wear a hijab during a FIFA World Cup game. This incident occurred during Morocco’s 1-0 triumph over South Korea in a Group H contest of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC).

Whilst hijab was once banned by the apex football governing body, owing to safety-related concerns, the ban was lifted in 2014 on religious grounds, following requests from activists.