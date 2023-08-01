WWC: Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina Becomes First Player To Wear Hijab at World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
The ban on wearing hijab during football matches was lifted in 2014.

Shuvaditya Bose
Published
Football
2 min read
Moroccan defender Nouhaila Benzina etched her name on books of football history on Sunday, 30 July, as she became the first player to wear a hijab during a FIFA World Cup game. This incident occurred during Morocco’s 1-0 triumph over South Korea in a Group H contest of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC).

Whilst hijab was once banned by the apex football governing body, owing to safety-related concerns, the ban was lifted in 2014 on religious grounds, following requests from activists.

“It was a request from these (Muslim) countries that said it would help support women’s football there,” the then secretary general of FIFA, Jerome Valcke said, explaining the rationale behind the decision.

Benzina wore the hijab during the contest in Adelaide’s Hindmarsh Stadium to become the first footballer to do so in a World Cup encounter, as her team banked on an Ibtissam Jraidi goal to secure a victory.

“A lot of work was done over many years, and thank Allah (that) it had a positive result. We hope to play at a high level and honour Moroccans,” the 25-year-old centre-back told Al Jazeera about her experience in football’s pinnacle competition.

Like the Men, Moroccan Women Are Also Making History in Football

Following an exemplary campaign from the men’s team last year, which saw Morocco progress to the semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the female squad has also been doing the country proud.

The Lionesses of Atlas have become the first representatives from the Arab world to make it to the Women's World Cup, while with three points against South Korea, they are also in the running to qualify for the round of 16.

Speaking on his team’s progress, Moroccan skipper Ghizlane Chebbak told media “We are honoured to be the first Arab country to take part in the Women's World Cup. We feel we have to shoulder a big responsibility, to give a good image and show the achievements the Moroccan team has made.”

