Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United Part Ways by ‘Mutual Agreement'

In the interview, Ronaldo said he feels "betrayed" by the club for trying to force him out of the team. In his interview, the Portuguese star also said that he has "no respect" for United manager Erik ten Hag because he "doesn't show respect for me".



Ronaldo, who re-joined United in August 2021 and finished as their top scorer in all competitions last season with 24 goals, said, "I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you."