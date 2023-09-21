Asian Games: Indian Women’s Football Team Lose 1-2 to Chinese Taipei in Opener

India's best chance and perhaps the closest one came in the 36th minute. Manisha Kalyan's pace had constantly been a threat, and this time, as she drove into the box, she had two targets to pick from, in Bala Devi and Tamang. Her eventual decision was to go with a shot that hit the crossbar and dropped perfectly into Tamang's path, whose shot was closed down by a desperate Taipei defence.

India were flying off the blocks upon start of the second half and got the opener, with Tamang picking up the ball on the flank and driving into the box at speed. Her low shot was spilled by the goalkeeper into Manisha's path. With the goal gaping, she shot, but it was blocked on the line by the last defender. The rebound fell perfectly to Tamang, though, who slammed it into the roof of the net to spark the celebrations.

Taipei were stunned and it took them the better part of 10 minutes to recover. In that period, India looked the likelier to score, and created the bulk of the chances. Tamang was again at the centre of the action, her cross tipped by the 'keeper into Manisha's path in the 66th. Manisha blazed high.

