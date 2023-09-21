ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

2023 Asian Games, Volleyball: India Stuns South Korea To Enter Knockout Stage

After securing a 3-0 victory over Cambodia, India took the top position in their group with a total of five points.

IANS
Published
Other Sports
1 min read
2023 Asian Games, Volleyball: India Stuns South Korea To Enter Knockout Stage
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Indian men's volleyball team stunned three-time champions South Korea 3-2 in their thrilling second and final pool match of the Asian Games, in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, after securing a 3-0 victory over Cambodia, India took the top position in their group, amassing a total of five points.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to information received here, India will face either Chinese Taipei or Mongolia as they continue their quest for a medal.

It's worth noting that India's last medal in this competition came in the 1986 edition when they clinched bronze. In the previous edition held in Indonesia, India finished in the 12th position.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and other-sports

Topics:  2023 Asian Games 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×