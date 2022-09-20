AIFF Official Refutes Bhutia’s Claims of Not Being Allowed To Speak in Meeting

‘Bhutia Did Not Raise the Issue During Meeting,’ Says Official

The last point on the agenda of Monday's meeting was, "Any other matter to be discussed with the permission of the chair."

"When it was asked if anyone wants to say something, else we will end the meeting here, even then Bhutia did not raise the issue he wanted to discuss and for which he had written a letter asking the Executive Committee to add it in the agenda."



Ajit Banerjee, the president of the Indian Football Association (IFA) - a special invitee to the meeting as it was being held in Kolkata - took the opportunity to speak about the problems being faced while arranging the local league and to prepare the domestic calendar in a proper manner.

"Bhutia, who was sitting just a few chairs away from Banerjee, didn't speak even then and now he is crying foul," the official concluded.