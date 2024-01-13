AFC Asian Cup: India Football Team To Start Campaign With Stern Australia Test

The Blue Tigers enjoy a healthy head-to-head record against the Aussies, having won twice and lost once against the Socceroos, but both victories came almost seven decades ago. The most recent match played between these two sides was also an opening game for the two in the 2011 edition of the AFC Asian Cup, also held in Doha, which ended in a 0-4 loss for India.

Stimac stressed the importance of the set pieces, especially against physical opponents like Australia.

"We don’t have to give away set pieces. We know the strengths of Australia. They play very pragmatic football. They caused a lot of problems to England (in a friendly in October) and we can expect the storms coming out of them. We need to stay compact and do everything possible to stop crosses from the flanks," he said.

The Croatian tactician was realistic about India’s prospects in the Asian Cup, stating that the most important thing is to play good football.

"Our target is to have a good performance in the next three games as a team and as a country and use the experience from the tournament for the future," Stimac added.