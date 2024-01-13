India vs Australia Football: When and Where To Watch AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match

Team India has a mountain to climb to seal a knockout berth in the AFC Asian Cup with the Sunil Chhetri-led outfit clubbed with the likes of Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria in Group B.

The Indian men's football team will look to improve their record in the AFC Asian Cup when they take on heavyweights Australia on Saturday in a Group B encounter at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. India is making its fifth appearance in the Asian Cup. Securing a top-two spot in the group looks to be an uphill task for India but not impossible, considering the brand of football the Indian players have showcased in the last year.

On Saturday, 13th January 2024 they will be playing against the Australian team that is 25th in ranking and if they get a point out of this match, it will go a long way in helping them qualify for the next round. India hasn’t always had the best luck in this tournament, having been eliminated from the 2011 and 2019 editions from the group stages.