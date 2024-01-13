India vs Australia Football: When and Where To Watch AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match

Team India has a mountain to climb to seal a knockout berth in the AFC Asian Cup with the Sunil Chhetri-led outfit clubbed with the likes of Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria in Group B.
The Indian men's football team will look to improve their record in the AFC Asian Cup when they take on heavyweights Australia on Saturday in a Group B encounter at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. India is making its fifth appearance in the Asian Cup. Securing a top-two spot in the group looks to be an uphill task for India but not impossible, considering the brand of football the Indian players have showcased in the last year.
On Saturday, 13th January 2024 they will be playing against the Australian team that is 25th in ranking and if they get a point out of this match, it will go a long way in helping them qualify for the next round. India hasn’t always had the best luck in this tournament, having been eliminated from the 2011 and 2019 editions from the group stages.
After Australia, they will face Uzbekistan on January 18th and that is also a difficult fixture for Igor Stimac’s side. To make it to the next round, they might have to wait for a win against Syria which might put them in third place in the group. The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed sides from across six groups, progress to the knockout round of 16.
India had beaten Syria in the past in the 2007 and 2009 Nehru Cup tournaments and that provides a ray of hope for the team which is currently ranked 102 in the world.
India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2024: Live Telecast in India
When is the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Australia taking place?
The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Australia will take place on Saturday, January 13, 2024
At what time does the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Australia begin?
The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Australia will begin at 5 PM IST.
Where will the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Australia be played?
The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Australia will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.
Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Australia?
The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Australia will be broadcast on Sports18 Network’s TV channels.
How to watch the live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Australia online?
The AFC Asian Cup match between India and Australia will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)