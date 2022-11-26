ADVERTISEMENT

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated After England vs USA Group B Match

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Check out the latest team rankings, standings, and top teams.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Sports
2 min read
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated After England vs USA Group B Match
i

The 22nd FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 officially kicked off on Sunday, 20 November. Arab world is the host of the FIFA World Cup for the first time ever in the history.

There are eight participating groups - Group A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Every day matches are played among these groups. The winning teams earn points and rank the points table. The tournament will end on Sunday, 18 December 2022.

Let us find the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table after England vs USA Group B match at the Al Bayt Stadium. Both the teams shared points due to 0-0 draw.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Teams, Standings, and Rankings

Here are the details about the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, teams, standings, and rankings:

Group A: In group A, Netherlands is leading the points table with 4 points, followed by Ecuador with 4 points.

Group B: In Group B, England is leading the charts with 3 points, followed by Iran with 3 points.

Group C: In Group C, Saudi Arabia is on the top with 3 points, followed by Poland with 1 point.

Group D: In Group D, France is on the top with 3 points.

Group E: In Group E, Spain is at number 1 with 3 points, followed by Japan with 3 points.

Group F: In Group F, Belgium is leading the points table with 3 points.

Group G: Brazil is leading the points table with 3 points and has replaced Switzerland from the top position.

Group H: Portugal is leading the points table with 3 points followed by South Korea.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Updated and Latest Points Table

Group A

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Netherlands21104
2Ecuador21104
3Senegal21013
4Qatar20020
Group B

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1England21104
2Iran21013
3USA20202
4Wales20111
Group C

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Saudi Arabia11003
2Poland10101
3Mexico10101
4Argentina10010
Group D

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1France11003
2Tunisia10101
3Denmark10101
4Australia10010
Group E

Position TeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1 Spain11003
2 Japan11003
3 Germany10010
4 Costa Rica10010
Group F

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Belgium11003
2Croatia10101
3Morocco10101
4Canada10010
Group G

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Brazil11003
2Switzerland11003
3Cameroon10010
4Serbia10010
Group H

PositionTeamsMatches PlayedWonDrawLostPoints
1Portugal11003
2South Korea 10101
3Uruguay10101
4Ghana10010

