India vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where, How To Watch
England vs India 1st T20I: Everything you need to know about the live-streaming of the match.
India is all set to play a three-match T20I series beginning from today, Thursday, 7 July 2022 against England. The team lost the Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, drawing the Test series 2-2 and now they are expected to make a comeback in the 1st T20I. Indian fans are eagerly waiting to watch the ENG vs IND 1st T20I match and they have high expectations from the team even though Team England is quite strong.
The good news for India is that captain Rohit Sharma will return to the team after he missed the Test match, after testing positive for COVID-19. Viewers have immense expectations from him. The ENG vs IND 1st T20I match that will take place today, on Thursday, 7 July 2022 will be live-streamed for all the viewers.
Here are all the latest details on the ENG vs IND 1st T20I that all the viewers should know before the match officially begins today.
What is the date and time of the England vs India 1st T20I match?
The England vs India 1st T20I is all set to take place today, on Thursday, 7 July 2022, at 10.30 pm IST, which is 6 pm local time. It is to be noted that the toss will happen at 10 pm as per latest details.
Where will England vs India 1st T20I be held?
The England vs India 1st T20I is set to be held at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, England. The entire match will be live-streamed for all the viewers.
Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs India 1st T20I match?
It is important to be noted by the viewers that the England vs India 1st T20I will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network which includes Sony Six and Sony Six HD.
Where will the England vs India 1st T20I be live-streamed for the viewers?
The live-streaming of the 1st T20I between England and India will be accessible on the Sony Liv platform for the viewers. You can watch the live commentary and scores on the app and website after downloading it.
