India vs Eng 5th Test: Rohit Out, India in No Hurry to Name Stand-in Captain

The Indian team management, the selectors and even the BCCI are not in a hurry to name a stand-in captain in place of Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for Covid on Sunday and has gone into isolation, before the Edgbaston Test against England, beginning 1 July.

All the concerned stakeholders seem to be biding time to assess how things pan out for the visitors in the next couple of days.

Not only as a skipper, but Rohit also plays an important role as the opener of the team. So, understandably there were discussions at different levels on whether a replacement needs to be rushed to England, with only one opener in Shubman Gill currently available in the squad.