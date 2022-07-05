India Fined 40 Percent of Match Fee for Slow Over-Rate in Fifth Test vs England
Team India were fined 40 percent of their match fee in the Test match against England at Edgbaston.
Team India have been fined 40 percent of their match fee and two ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points for their slow over-rate against England in the fifth Test match in Edgbaston, Birmingham.
The series ended in a 2-2 draw after England won the final fixture by 7 wickets on Tuesday.
ICC Elite Panel Referee David Boon imposed the sanction upon the visitors, who were two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.
In addition to that, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC WTC playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. As a result, two WTC points have been deducted from India’s total points.
India’s captain for the fifth Test, Jasprit Bumrah, plead guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, due to which a formal hearing was avoided.
On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Alex Wharf leveled the charge.
