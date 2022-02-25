From Being Suspended in Baroda to India Debut; Deepak Hooda Completes Comeback

Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, the IPL’s 2021 season was split in half, but for Hooda, like many players, it didn’t matter. He had limited opportunities to show off his wares, and the batting all-rounder from Rohtak, Haryana wasn’t keen on wasting his chances.

Backed by the duo of Kumble and Rahul, the all-rounder scored some crucial runs in the middle-order, finishing as the franchise’s fourth best batter. Hooda, who totalled 160 runs in 11 innings, scored at a strike rate of 130, managing one half century as well. He also picked a couple of wickets in the seven innings when he rolled his arm over.

“On and off the field, K. L. has been a big inspiration. He always supported me and those things actually helped me boost my confidence during the IPL…,” Hooda had said.

While Punjab did not make the playoffs, Hooda with the backing of Kumble and Rahul, after countless hours in the nets with the Pathan brothers, had ensured his confidence and motivation weren’t about to desert him at a crucial point in time.