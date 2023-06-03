ADVERTISEMENT

Jr NTR, Salman Khan, Virat Kohli, Others Express Shock At Odisha Train Accident

Among others to condole the tragic Odisha accident were Chiranjeevi, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood and more.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Jr NTR, Salman Khan, Virat Kohli, Others Express Shock At Odisha Train Accident
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Several Indian celebrities like Salman Khan, Jr NTR, Akshay Kumar and others expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in a triple-train accident in Odisha. 

At least 288 people were killed and more than 900 injured in the train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district on 2 June.

Salman Khan was “deeply saddened“ upon hearing about the accident while Jr NTR expressed “heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Virat Kohli extended his “thoughts and prayers” to the grieving families.

Superstar Chiranjeevi expressed his grief and urged his fans to support the victims and donate blood.

Akshay Kumar called the visuals of the tragic accident “heartbreaking”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anushka Sharma, Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood and others also expressed their condolences.

Also Read

Odisha Train Accident: Here Are The Emergency Helpline Numbers Across Stations

Odisha Train Accident: Here Are The Emergency Helpline Numbers Across Stations

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Salman Khan   Varun Dhawan   Shilpa Shetty 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×