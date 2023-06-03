Jr NTR, Salman Khan, Virat Kohli, Others Express Shock At Odisha Train Accident

Several Indian celebrities like Salman Khan, Jr NTR, Akshay Kumar and others expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in a triple-train accident in Odisha.
At least 288 people were killed and more than 900 injured in the train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district on 2 June.
Salman Khan was “deeply saddened“ upon hearing about the accident while Jr NTR expressed “heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones”.
Virat Kohli extended his “thoughts and prayers” to the grieving families.
Superstar Chiranjeevi expressed his grief and urged his fans to support the victims and donate blood.
Akshay Kumar called the visuals of the tragic accident “heartbreaking”.
Anushka Sharma, Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood and others also expressed their condolences.
