India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final 2023 Day 5: Kohli Out, India 179/4

So, the day is finally here. After four days of grueling, intense battles between the willow and the cherry, we have eventually arrived at the last day of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship final.

Not that they haven't defied odds previously, but the task India face might be a bit too daunting. 444 runs have never been chased down in the history of Test cricket, and India have chased 300+ scores in the fourth-innings on only three occasions.

Yet, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have inspired hope in the Indian camp. The pair came out to bat at a precarious time, when India lost three wickets with only 93 runs on the board.