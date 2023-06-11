India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final 2023 Day 5: Kohli Out, India 179/4

India and Australia are competing in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship final, which is being played in England's Oval.
India are chasing a target of 444 runs.
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are currently at the crease.
Should India win this match, it will be the highest fourth-innings chase in the history of Test cricket.
India vs Australia Live Score: Cautious Start
It has been a cautious start from the Indian team. Scott Boland bowled a maiden to kick-start proceedings on Day 5, followed by a decent over from Pat Cummins. The Indian batters, though, are looking fairly comfortable.
India vs Australia Live Score: What Are India's Highest Fourth Innings Chases?
As we have mentioned already, India will be scripting history today if they do manage to chase down 444 runs. But, they have successfully chased 300+ targets on three occasions previously.
Against West Indies in 1976 (Port of Spain)
Against England in 2008 (Chennai)
Against Australia in 2021 (Brisbane)
India vs Australia Live Score: Last Day Beckons
So, the day is finally here. After four days of grueling, intense battles between the willow and the cherry, we have eventually arrived at the last day of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship final.
Not that they haven't defied odds previously, but the task India face might be a bit too daunting. 444 runs have never been chased down in the history of Test cricket, and India have chased 300+ scores in the fourth-innings on only three occasions.
Yet, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have inspired hope in the Indian camp. The pair came out to bat at a precarious time, when India lost three wickets with only 93 runs on the board.
The former Indian captain is unbeaten on 44, with Rahane batting on 20. Whilst they need to be credited for being expertly resilient thus far, India will need far more from them, if they are to win this match.
As for the Aussies, the first session of Day 5 is going to be immensely crucial. If they manage to pick up wickets early, India's tail might not be able to sustain the pressure. On the flip side, however, should India get to the second session without losing any wickets, their probability of a win will take a significant rise.
We will bring you all the live updates from what promises to be a fascinating day of cricket at its finest.
