WPL Points Table 2024: Top Team Standings After DC vs MI Match Today; Details

The second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 has been on in full swing since 23 February. The teams are giving their best this season to win the trophy. The tournament is scheduled to end on 17 March, as per the date on the schedule. You can take a look at the WPL 2024 schedule to know about the upcoming matches and their timings. The WPL points table 2024 is updated after every match for interested fans.

The latest match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 was between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday, 5 March. Interested fans across the country are patiently waiting to know the update WPL points table 2024 and the top teams. Both DC and MI fans are waiting to know which team won today and other details.