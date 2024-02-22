Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024: How To Watch MI vs DC Live Streaming?

The second edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) will commence from Friday, 23 February 2024 with an opening match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The game will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Prior to the first match of WPL 2024, there will be star studded opening ceremony 'Cricket ka Queendom', in which famous Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan- will entertain the audience with their amazing performances.

The match between Defending champions Mumbai Indians and runner up Delhi Capitals is definitely going to be nail biting experience as both the teams will try their best to triumph the first game of the tournament. Let us check out the MI vs DC WPL 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming, and telecast details below.