WPL Points Table 2024: Updated Standings After UPW vs RCB Match; Details Here

The Women's Premier League 2024 formally started on 23 February, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Cricket fans across the globe can take a look at the WPL 2024 schedule to know the upcoming matches and their timings. Today, on Monday, 4 March, UP Warriorz played against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The WPL points table 2024 is updated here after the latest match on Monday. The top teams are decided based on the results after every match.

Fans are eagerly waiting to watch which team will win the WPL 2024 second-season trophy. The five teams that are taking part in the tournament include Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Giants. Fans are excited to see the updated WPL points table 2024 after the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore face-off on Monday, 4 March.