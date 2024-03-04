WPL Points Table 2024: Updated Standings After UPW vs RCB Match; Details Here

The Women's Premier League 2024 formally started on 23 February, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Cricket fans across the globe can take a look at the WPL 2024 schedule to know the upcoming matches and their timings. Today, on Monday, 4 March, UP Warriorz played against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The WPL points table 2024 is updated here after the latest match on Monday. The top teams are decided based on the results after every match.
Fans are eagerly waiting to watch which team will win the WPL 2024 second-season trophy. The five teams that are taking part in the tournament include Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Giants. Fans are excited to see the updated WPL points table 2024 after the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore face-off on Monday, 4 March.
According to the latest official details available after the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 23 runs on Monday. You can go through the top teams on the points table here and the updated points after the latest match.
WPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Teams
As per the details on the updated WPL points table, Delhi Capitals is leading the table followed by Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Take a look at the updated WPL 2024 points table after UPW vs RCB match on Monday:
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|3
|1
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|3
|1
|6
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|5
|3
|2
|6
|U.P. Warriorz
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Gujarat Giants
|4
|0
|4
|0
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)