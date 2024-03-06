WPL Points Table 2024: Latest Team Standings After GG vs RCB Today; Winner Here

The Women's Premier League, WPL points table 2024 is updated here after every match. It is important to remember that the second season of the league officially started on 23 February and is set to end on 17 March. The points table is changed after every match based on the points gained by the winning team. Cricket fans in India are patiently waiting to know the winner for this season. They are tracking the matches to know the top teams.
According to the latest official details, on Tuesday, Delhi Capitals won against Mumbai Indians. It is important to note that the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match took place today, Wednesday, 6 March. The WPL points table 2024 is updated here after the GG vs RCB face-off on Wednesday. Read the important details about the match.
One should note that the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match began at 7:30 pm IST on 6 March. Since the match is over, the points table is updated based on the latest points.
WPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Teams After GG vs RCB Match
According to the latest official details available after the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on Wednesday, GG won against RCB by 19 runs. The WPL points table is led by Delhi Capitals, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians.
Let's take a look at the updated WPL 2024 points table after the GG vs RCB match on 6 March:
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|4
|1
|8
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|3
|3
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|3
|2
|6
|U.P. Warriorz
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Gujarat Giants
|5
|1
|4
|2
