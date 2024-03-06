WPL Points Table 2024: Latest Team Standings After GG vs RCB Today; Winner Here

The Women's Premier League, WPL points table 2024 is updated here after every match. It is important to remember that the second season of the league officially started on 23 February and is set to end on 17 March. The points table is changed after every match based on the points gained by the winning team. Cricket fans in India are patiently waiting to know the winner for this season. They are tracking the matches to know the top teams.

According to the latest official details, on Tuesday, Delhi Capitals won against Mumbai Indians. It is important to note that the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match took place today, Wednesday, 6 March. The WPL points table 2024 is updated here after the GG vs RCB face-off on Wednesday. Read the important details about the match.