WPL 2024: UP Warriorz Name Uma Chetry as Replacement for Injured Vrinda Dinesh

The UP Warriorz have signed wicket-keeper batter Uma Chetry as a replacement at her reserve price of INR 10 lakh.

Uma recently played for India A against England A and was also a part of the victorious India A Emerging squad that won the ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023.

In the two matches that she played for UP Warriorz before her injury, Vrinda scored 0 and 18 runs. She did not bat in the match against Mumbai Indians.