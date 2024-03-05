WPL: 'Hope No One Charges Me,' Ellyse Perry Reacts to Shot Breaking Car Window

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter, Ellyse Perry, on Monday, stunned everyone as she smashed the ball right into the window of the display car, breaking it into pieces, during the WPL contest between RCB and UP Warriorz at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

On the fifth ball of the 19th over, Perry hit the six on the longer side of the stadium and the ball directly landed on the window of the car, inviting some hilarious reactions from the players on and off the field. While the RCB players couldn't stop laughing in the dugout, Perry herself was left shocked with her magnificent strike.