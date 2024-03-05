WPL: 'Hope No One Charges Me,' Ellyse Perry Reacts to Shot Breaking Car Window

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter, Ellyse Perry, on Monday, stunned everyone as she smashed the ball right into the window of the display car, breaking it into pieces, during the WPL contest between RCB and UP Warriorz at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
On the fifth ball of the 19th over, Perry hit the six on the longer side of the stadium and the ball directly landed on the window of the car, inviting some hilarious reactions from the players on and off the field. While the RCB players couldn't stop laughing in the dugout, Perry herself was left shocked with her magnificent strike.
During the post-match conversation with RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana, Perry reacted to the highlight of the match and amusingly said, "I don't have any insurance here so I hope no one charges me here for that."
On further being asked about how beautiful the shot was, she added, "It was a flick more than anything, but yeah. Anyway, I am glad someone hit it by the end. It's been sitting there for the last so many nights and it's kind of gone close a few times we got there, but yeah."
Royal Challengers Bangalore secured their third victory of the season by defeating UP Warriorz by 23 runs, in what was their last game at their home ground. Skipper Smriti Mandhana led from the front as she smashed her second half-century of the season by scoring 80 runs off just 50 balls.
Both Perry and Smriti helped RCB post a solid total of 198 on the board as they established a partnership of 95 runs, with both of them hitting a half-century each. UP Warriorz, on the other hand, were limited to 175/8 by the RCB bowlers, resulting in yet another victory for the home side.
