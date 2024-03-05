WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry Fifties Set Up RCB's Victory Over UPW

Skipper Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry hammered half-centuries and their bowlers came up with a clinical performance as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated UP Warriorz by 23 runs in a Season 2 match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

Put in to bat first, Mandhaha blasted 80 off 50 balls, studded with 10 boundaries and three sixes while Perry struck a 37-ball of 58, hitting four boundaries and an equal number of sixes as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 198/3 in 20 overs.

In response, UP Warriorz made a good start but despite a half-century by Alyssa Healy (55 off 38, 7x4, 3x6), a 22-ball 33 by Deepti Sharma and 31 off 24 balls by Poonam Khemnar could manage only 175/8 in 20 overs, falling short by 23 runs.