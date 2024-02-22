WPL 2024: How the 5 Teams Stack Up – Strengths, Weaknesses, Probable Playing XIs

Weaknesses:

For all of their scintillating batting brilliance, the Capitals lack a prominent figure behind the stumps. Taniya Bhatia had a season to forget in 2023, where she could score only 15 runs in nine matches, with her average being 1.66. At the auction, surprisingly, the only keeper acquired by Delhi was Bengal’s Aparna Mondal, who was a part of the team in the previous edition as well.

Besides keeping, the Capitals are also not particularly menacing in the spin department. Contrary to names like Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland in the pace unit, Lanning will be reliant on the likes of Alice – who is predominantly a batting all-rounder, and the pair of Radha Yadav and either Minnu Mani or Arundhati Reddy – none of whom were successful in making an impression last year.