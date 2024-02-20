WPL 2024: Blow for RCB & Gujarat as Kanika Ahuja & Kashvee Gautam Get Ruled Out

India all-rounder Kanika Ahuja and uncapped fast-bowling all-rounder Kashvee Gautam, also the most expensive uncapped Indian player in the history of Women’s Premier League (WPL), have been ruled out of the 2024 season owing to injuries.

The WPL Governing Council said in a statement that Gujarat Giants, who had secured the services of Kashvee for Rs 2 crore in the WPL 2024 Player Auction, have named Mumbai's Sayali Sathgare as a replacement at a reserve price of Rs 10 lakh.