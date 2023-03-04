WPL: RCB Believe Nation Can Grow With Woman’s Equity and ‘Sports for All’ Model

1. Build icons: Sports has iconic figures to inspire the next generation and we commit to building icons here at RCB to inspire the upcoming generation of women in India.

2. Talent ID: RCB commits to identify talent from every corner of the country through its Hinterland Scouting System and grow talent from ground up and give them an opportunity to showcase their undiscovered, raw talent and be a part of this movement and revolution of sports in India.

3. Opportunity To Play: RCB will organise many competitions at multiple levels for talents to play and compete. Players from grassroots will be given platform to represent and play their style of cricket to mark their presence in the world of cricket.

4. Leverage Existing Fan base to make them the driving force to amplify women cricket in India.

Mr Prathmesh Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo India, and Chairman of RCB, said: “Gender inequality is not only a pressing moral and social issue but also a critical economic challenge. Nation can grow if there is gender parity and advancing woman’s equity can add to economic growth.