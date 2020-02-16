Aus Cricket Star Megan Schutt on How Tough Coming Out Was

She was asked about the recent incidents in which two Australian players, Pattinson and Stoinis, were sanctioned for homophobic slurs on the field. According to her, these incidents highlight the need for further awareness and education.

"I think it's important to talk about it. I wasn't angry as much as I was disappointed, which is such a dad thing to say. It's disappointing that we still use that language, and I don't believe that those boys actually are homophobic, I truly don't.

"And they wouldn't be saying it with that intent, but they're still using the wrong words. Why can't you just call someone a dickhead?

Schutt said men are attacked more for being gay.

"I haven't been attacked for being a lesbian but I know men that have been for being gay.

"And the fact that it's always men that are still using those derogatory terms is the most disappointing part of it because they're going to have gay friends, whether they're out to them or not."

On the field, Schutt is known for her change of pace and an ability to seam and swing the ball. She reminisced about the time when she would be judged, abused for coming out in the open about her personal life.

"It was honestly a pretty horrific time, I got called some really nasty things. The usual stuff was go to hell and I don't really care that much, but I had people who call you (a) paedophile or say you're worse than an animal and just things that are really extreme.

"And that was why I wanted to campaign (for legalising same-sex marriage), obviously for myself, but for everybody else in the sense that I just could not and still can't really understand hatred."

Her efforts was rewarded when same-sex marriage was legalised in 2017.