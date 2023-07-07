Tamim Iqbal Withdraws Retirement After Meeting Bangladesh's PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh’s ODI captain, Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn his retirement from international cricket only a day after announcing his decision. This development comes after the veteran batter had a meeting with Bangladesh’s prime minister Sheikh Hasina, wherein he was requested to reconsider his decision.
“Today afternoon, the Prime Minister invited me to her house. She admonished me and asked me to play again, so I have decided to come out of retirement at this moment," Iqbal told reporters on Friday, 7 July, as per quotes in Cricbuzz.
"I can say no to everyone but it was impossible for me to say no to someone of the PM's authority. Papon (Nazmul Hasan) bhai, Mashrafe (Mortaza) bhai were big, big factors too. Mashrafe bhai called me here and Papon bhai was also with here. Prime Minister also gave me one and a half months break for my treatment and other things. After becoming mentally free, I will play the rest of the matches," Tamim further added.
President of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Nazmul Hasan Papon also spoke to the media outside the PM’s residence. "I assumed that he took the decision emotionally. Of course it's a matter of big relief. If we don't have captain, how can we play?" he added.
Tamim To Return After a Break
Informing that Tamim has taken one and a half months' leave, he said, “I knew that if I could sit with him and talk, I could convince him. Today we were called on by the Prime Minister. Tamim said he would withdraw his retirement letter. But he has taken one and a half months leave for regaining his physical and mental fitness.”
Earlier, Iqbal had called for a press conference, wherein he conveyed his decision of retiring from International Cricket. His announcement came three months before the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Iqbal is the highest ODI run-scorer for Bangladesh and has also scored the most number of centuries for the country.
As the captain, he led Bangladesh to 21 wins out of 37 ODIs and also helped the team get a direct entry to the Cricket World Cup 2023 by finishing third in the ODI Super League.
