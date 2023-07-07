Tamim Iqbal Withdraws Retirement After Meeting Bangladesh's PM Sheikh Hasina

Tamim To Return After a Break

Informing that Tamim has taken one and a half months' leave, he said, “I knew that if I could sit with him and talk, I could convince him. Today we were called on by the Prime Minister. Tamim said he would withdraw his retirement letter. But he has taken one and a half months leave for regaining his physical and mental fitness.”

Earlier, Iqbal had called for a press conference, wherein he conveyed his decision of retiring from International Cricket. His announcement came three months before the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Iqbal is the highest ODI run-scorer for Bangladesh and has also scored the most number of centuries for the country.

As the captain, he led Bangladesh to 21 wins out of 37 ODIs and also helped the team get a direct entry to the Cricket World Cup 2023 by finishing third in the ODI Super League.