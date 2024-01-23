'I See Rohit & Virat Playing The T20 World Cup,' Says Aakash Chopra

Is it a healthy situation for a team to be in though? So much uncertainty just 6 months before another big World Cup, specially when now that ‘India haven’t won a World Cup in over a decade’ talk seems to keep getting louder?

Well, I’ll be honest, it doesn’t look ideal. Roles need to be defined clearly and all players who are going to perform those roles should have a fair run in their particular numbers, for them to cement their place. So yes, it is not an idea scenario. You want things to pan out a little differently but unfortunately they haven’t and we’re still relying on the IPL form. But role clarity is something that should have happened by now. Injuries also didn’t help.

Hardik and Surya’s injuries meant some players had to come in. There is debate about who will be the keeper of the side. Yashasvi and Rohit look like the two openers while Shubman and Ruturaj were front-runners for the slots a few months ago. So there is some amount of lack of clarity and it’s never a good thing.