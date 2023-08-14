ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Selectors Will Discuss About Tilak Varma’s World Cup Selection Chances: Uthappa

Selectors Will Discuss About Tilak Varma’s World Cup Selection Chances: Uthappa

Tilak Varma scored 173 runs and took a wicket in the 5-match T20I series against West Indies.

IANS
Published
Cricket
1 min read
Selectors Will Discuss About Tilak Varma’s World Cup Selection Chances: Uthappa
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa believes that the selection of young batter Tilak Varma in the ODI World Cup squad will be a topic of discussion among the national selectors and team management.

Varma, who is yet to make his ODI debut, has emerged as India's standout performer in the T20I series during his inaugural international tour. His remarkable performance has garnered widespread appreciation, amassing 173 runs across the 5-match T20I series in the West Indies. His seamless adaptation to the international stage has not gone unnoticed.

"Certainly, he will be discussed by the selectors as well, because you want to look at someone who can serve the team for a long time. He seems like he's got a pretty good head on his shoulders, and he goes about his business in a very diligent way," said Uthappa while speaking to JioCinema after the conclusion of the T20I series against West Indies.

Also Read

Ind vs WI: ‘World Cup Squad Will Be Different,’ Dravid Assures After Series Loss

Ind vs WI: ‘World Cup Squad Will Be Different,’ Dravid Assures After Series Loss
ADVERTISEMENT

"We know that he's someone who can be responsible. And even today, the kind of partnership he stitched up after the first two wickets fell, you saw him taking on responsibility, which is quite nice," Uthappa added.

Given the challenges faced by India's middle order due to injuries suffered by KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer, coupled with Suryakumar Yadav's difficulties in ODIs, there's a possibility that Tilak might emerge as an unexpected last-minute addition to the World Cup squad.

Robin Uthappa also highlighted that Tilak's inclusion in the Indian ODI team would be enhanced by his capability to provide a part-time spin bowling alternative.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×