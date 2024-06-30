Virat Kohli Announces Retirement from T20Is Following India's T20 World Cup Win

Following India’s 7-run win over South Africa in a thrilling Men’s T20 World Cup final at Barbados' Kensington Oval on Saturday, 29 June, India’s talismanic batter Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from T20 internationals.
This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel like you can't get a run and this happens, God is great. Just the occasion, now or never kind of situation. This was my last T20 game playing for India. We wanted to lift that cup. Wanted to Yes I have, this was an open secret. Not something that I wasn't going to announce even if we had lost. Time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward.Virat Kohli
It's been a long wait for us, waiting to win an ICC tournament. You look at someone like Rohit, he's played 9 T20 World Cups and this is my sixth. He deserves it. It's been difficult to hold things (emotions) back and I think it's going to sink in later. It's an amazing day and I'm thankfulVirat Kohli
