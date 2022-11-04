T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Credits Freedom Given by Team for Ascent To Top

Suryakumar has one T20I century and an impressive 11 half-centuries to his name. But it's the strike rate in excess of 177 and an ability to score in all parts of the ground and be a 360-degree player that stands out from his astonishing batting style.



"The freedom from the (India) management is a big boost for any player because the number at which I bat there is a lot of pressure when you go into bat. I feel the way they have handled me and given me a green signal to express fearlessly and I enjoy what I do wherever I am in the side, even if I get out. Out of 10 times, if I am succeeding seven times why not take a positive route?" said Suryakumar to ICC.