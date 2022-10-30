T20 World Cup: Twitter Lauds Suryakumar Yadav Despite India's Loss to Proteas

Crucial fifties from David Miller (59 not out), Aiden Markram (52), and Lungi Ngidi’s 4/29 helped South Africa stun India by five wickets in the Super 12 match of Group 2 in Perth Stadium on Sunday, 30 October.

With this win, South Africa remain the only undefeated side in Group 2 as they climbed to the top of the table.

India’s loss to the Proteas meant that neighbours Pakistan are in a precarious spot and would find it tough to secure qualification for the knock-out stages after managing just one win out of their three Super 12 encounters so far.