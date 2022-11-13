T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs England: ICC Extends Playing Time by 1 Hour

With England and Pakistan, the two finalists of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, firmly committed to seeing the spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and the global audience get to enjoy the summit clash later on Sunday, 13 November, amid the threat of inclement weather, the ICC has decided to further extend the playing time by one hour.



Heavy rain is predicted later on Sunday in Melbourne and the forecast is bleak for the reserve day on Monday as well. On Saturday, England coach Matthew Mott had affirmed that his side will do everything possible to play and not have to share the trophy because of the prediction of rain. "We'll do everything we can to play, I don't think any of us would like to be joint winners.