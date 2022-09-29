Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 With Stress Fracture: Report
Jasprit Bumrah recently made his comeback but a stress fracture will see him giving the T20 World Cup 2022 a miss.
Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 with a back stress fracture injury, according to a report in PTI.
Bumrah had recently returned to the Indian team after recovering from an injury that saw him spending two months on the sidelines, but the speedster is now expected to be out of action for another four to six months.
"Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.”
Bumrah, who played two T20s against Australia, didn't travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa.
The 28-year-old is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from a knee surgery.
(With inputs from PTI).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.