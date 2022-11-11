T20 World Cup: So Near, Yet So Far – A Fan Account of India vs England SF

Before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against England, India lost three semi-finals and two finals in ICC events since 2013. As an ardent and optimistic fan of the Indian Cricket Team, one would expect that the law of averages would finally favour India, propelling it one step closer to ending the nine-year streak of not winning ICC trophies.

I was no exception. The promos aired by the official broadcaster of India this year echoed the sentiments of billions. They did away with the chest-beating 'Mauka Mauka' advertisements replacing them with the tagline 'Bahut Hua Intezaar' (We have waited enough).