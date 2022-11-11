Report Card: How Team India Players Performed in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

The fashion in which India started their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, with a last-ball victory against Pakistan, inspired hopes. It seemed that the missing pieces of the jigsaw are finally about to be discovered, but a 10-wicket semi-final defeat against England proved that the cracks from the yesteryears have only been papered over – not repaired.

In this article, we will look at the report card of the Indian players: