Sri Lanka To Host Women's Asia Cup From 19 July; India, Pakistan In Same Group

Defending champions India have been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, UAE, and Nepal in the upcoming Women's T20I Asia Cup 2024, which is scheduled to take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from 19-28 July. This edition of the tournament will feature eight teams, one more than the previous edition in 2022, indicating the growing interest and participation in women's cricket across Asia.

Group B will include Bangladesh, hosts Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Thailand, as per the schedule announced by the Asian Cricket Council here on Tuesday.