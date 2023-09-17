Asia Cup 2023: Win Over Sri Lanka Will Be ‘Cherished for a Lifetime,’ Says Rohit

India captain Rohit Sharma lauded his fast-bowlers for setting up the side’s eighth Asia Cup title with a 10-wicket drubbing of Sri Lanka, saying a performance like the one seen in Sunday’s title clash will be cherished for a very long time.

Mohammed Siraj blew away the Sri Lankan batters with a career-best spell of 6-21, while Hardik Pandya took three wickets. Jasprit Bumrah had a scalp to his name as the Indian fast-bowlers took all 10 wickets in bowling out Sri Lanka for just 50, their second-lowest ODI total and the least they have scored in the format against India, as well as in the Asia Cup, which India chased in 6.1 overs.