How Cricket Became a Catharsis for Sri Lanka as the Have-Nots Reigned Supreme

The Antidote Amid Impending Doom

Over the last few months, the majority of Sri Lanka's 21.6 million natives had to endure economic hardships, struggling to make ends meet amid a severe shortage of food, electricity, fuel, and medicines. Inflation rose through the roof and for many, a roof seemed to be a luxury.

In the face of the paramount tribulation, Sri Lanka found an antidote in cricket, when the Australian team visited the island nation in June. Not all battles are fought with ammunition as by winning the Asia Cup 2022, Dasun Shanaka’s team showed how a starving nation can solicit unbridled joy from sporting success.

The country was gearing up for another such antidote, with Sri Lanka being the host nation of Asia Cup 2022. That is, until one fine day in July, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) decided that the current political climate in the nation was not fit for a cricket competition.

Darkness reigned, again.