Why Are Band Separations So Heartbreaking?

Bands Help Develop a Sense of Self-Worth



“I know you've never loved// The crinkles by your eyes when you smile// You've never loved your stomach or your thighs// The dimples in your back at the bottom of your spine// But I'll love them endlessly.” These lyrics are from One Direction’s song ‘Little Things’, and just like this one, many of their songs focused on making young people feel worthy, special, and beautiful in their own way.

BTS too is hailed for its strong propagation of self-love, and Shivangi claims to be a fan of the band exactly for this reason.

Sasha, a 21-year-old MA student from Mumbai affirms this and says, “I first came across BTS in 2020. We were in the middle of dealing with a global pandemic. A lockdown had just been announced in India and I was suddenly experiencing emotions that I didn’t know how to deal with. Suddenly, I came across this music from this band that talked about self-love, about accepting oneself as one is. That really resonated with me at that time. It wasn't the dancing or the visuals that attracted me– it was the music, the lyrics, the message that the band delivered.”